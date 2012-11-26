Beauty Buzz: Crystal Renn for Reem Acra, The Faces of Hitchcock Beauties, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. With more holiday movies on our “must-watch” list than we can count, it was due time for us to reminisce about the many looks of Alfred Hitchcock’s leading ladies before the “Hitchcock” film’s release. [Bellasugar]

2. Crystal Renn will be the face of Reem Acra’s first fragrance campaign. [Glamour]

3. With grey lipstick hitting the shelves (both MAC and OCC have put out their own take on the shade) The Cut had to road-test the color. [The Cut]

4. Accidentally dropped your new eyeshadow palette and now it’s in a million pieces? Learn how to salvage your broken makeup. [Allure]

5. Now that the holidays are in full-swing, learn the tricks of staying stress-free during the season. [Birchbox Blog]

[Image via Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris]