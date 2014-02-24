Beauty Buzz: CoverGirl Launches Girls Can, Sephora Releases ‘Divergent’ Collection, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Sephora is creating a limited-edition collection for “Divergent” fans, to hit stores in March. [WWD]

2. COVERGIRL has launched a new social movement called “Girls Can” (with the help of Katy Perry, P!NK and Ellen DeGeneres, as seen in the video above) to motivate girls to break boundaries everyday. [YouTube]

3. Nicki Minaj’s former wig guru is sueing her, because she sells wigs and he wants a cut. [Racked]

4. Butter London Founder Nonie Creme is creating a mass market line (which will contain nail, hair and makeup products) due out next January. [WWD]

5. Find out which dry shampoo brands are the best for your dirty hair needs. [Daily Makeover]