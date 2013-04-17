Beauty Buzz: Clinique Launches a New Nail Polish, How to Trim Your Own Bangs, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Clinique is launching a nail polish line (which is actually not their first) that is safe for sensitive skin. [She Finds]

2. The many, many uses of Botox – and how it can help everything from wrinkles to migraines. [Real Self]

3. Find out how to trim your own bangs and save yourself from constantly having to run to the salon. [Daily Makeover]

4. Learn how to dress up your keys with nail polish (and many other things!) with these fun ideas. [Glamour]

5. In their latest ad campaign, Dove had a forensic artist sketch women based off of their own descriptions of themselves – and the artist also sketches what he sees. The contrast is absolutely stunning. [Huff Po]