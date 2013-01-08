Beauty Buzz: Claire Danes Covers “Elle,” “Vogue Italia” Features First Asian Cover Model, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Claire Danes covers Elle magazine’s February issue, making us all lust for Homeland even more. [Elle]

2. “Vogue Italia” featured their very first Asian model on the cover for their January issue, with Fei Fei Sun. [People StyleWatch]



3. Will “hot scissors” seal your split ends, and prevent them from popping up? [Allure]

4. Want a red manicure this week but aren’t into just plain nails? Here are five nail art ideas to jazz them up a bit. [Bellasugar]

5. Ever wonder what Jackie Kennedy’s diet was like? One editor finds out. [The Cut]