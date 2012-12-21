Beauty Buzz: Ciate Launches Colourfoil, Gel Manicures Won’t Increase Skin Cancer, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Emma Watson’s latest Lancome ad is out, featuring the “In Love” line, the starlet shows off bold colored liner. [Fashion Etc.]

2. Ciate will be launching yet another nail art set, this one called Colourfoil – containing various colors of foil – see what they did there? [Elle News]

3. The UV lamps from gel manicures actually don’t increase your risk of skin cancer. [Birchbox Blog]

4. Nail polish brand Zoya has created a glitter polish that is both matte and sparkly, called PixieDust. [Glamour]

5. Get a longer lasting manicure with a Brazilian manicure (not a wax!). [Allure]