Beauty Buzz: Get Chrome Nail Art, 10 Celebs That Look Better With Less Makeup, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. You can get awesome nail art in just four easy steps – it’s that simple! [Birchbox]

2. Since warmer weather is all about wearing less makeup (or lightweight makeup anyway), here are 10 stars who look better with a little less. [Daily Makeover]

3. Kim Kardashian appears to be over her blunt bangs (which she’s had for mere weeks) – find out how you too can hide your bang mistakes. [Allure]

4. Are you going the blonde route for spring? Take a few tips from those who have done it before – learn what masks you’ll need and which shampoos will make your color last. [Glamour]

5. China’s fashion week has displayed some extremely interesting eye makeup looks, that you won’t want to miss. [The Cut]

Image via Birchbox