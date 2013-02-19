Beauty Buzz: Chrissy Teigen Teaches Us to Contour, Hayden Panettiere Covers “Nylon,” More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Chrissy Teigen is one of our favorite people to follow on social media, and she’s now using it to teach us how to contour. [Glamour]

2. Models Jourdan Dunn, Cara Delevingne and Rosie Tapner did the “Harlem Shake” backstage at London Fashion Week. It was bound to happen … [YouTube]

3. According to the data totaled from this fashion week, 82.7 percent of the models that walked during New York Fashion Week were white, which is an increase from last season. [Jezebel]

4. Hayden Panettiere has been looking better than ever lately on the red carpet, and she proves that she’s finding her personal style on the March cover of “Nylon.” [ONTD]

5. Kate Bosworth spills about all things skin care, surfing and her makeup must-haves. [Style.com]