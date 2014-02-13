Beauty Buzz: Chloe Nørgaard Confirms Manic Panic Collab, Tone Down Your Metallics, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Our favorite rainbow haired model, Chloe Nørgaard, confirmed her collaboration with Manic Panic and debuted a new pink and purple lust-worthy hue. [Fashionista]

2. The rumors were true – Madonna is indeed launching a skin care line, but in Japan. [People StyleWatch]

3. What does your nail polish really say about who you are as a person? Find out, now. [Daily Makeover]

4. The single girl’s guide to surviving Valentine’s Day, just in case you need it. [Makeup.com]

5. Learn how to make metallics look like neutrals, because metallics are all we want to talk about right now. [Byrdie]

Image via Fashionista