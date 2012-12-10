Beauty Buzz: See by Chloe Launches First Scent, Sophia Bush Gets Bangs, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The lovely Sophia Bush debuted new blunt bangs, proving that the trend is clearly not going away anytime soon. [People StyleWatch]

2. Chloe is expanding their fragrance empire and launching a scent for their See by Chloe line. [WWD]

3. Connie Britton swears that she has never once worn extensions – she was just born with naturally thick, gorgeous hair that makes us all crazy jealous. [People StyleWatch]

4. Learn how to make those split ends disappear with these tips. [Bellasugar]

5. Get cold-weather cures for dried skin from makeup artist Carmindy. [Daily Makeover]