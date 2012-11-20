Beauty Buzz: Charlize Theron is Still Rocking a Shaved Head, Free Manis on Black Friday, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Charlize Theron shows off her shaved head, in preparation of filming the final scenes of “Mad Max: Fury Road.” [Access Hollywood]

2. Bliss Spas and eBay are offering free manicures and foot massages on Black Friday, but act now because appointments are filling up fast. [Glamour]

3. Skip the glitter nail polish and follow these steps to use loose glitter for nail art. [Birchbox]

4. How to get a matte finish if you have an oily complexion, without going crazy on the powder. [Bellasugar]

5. We kind of envy Matthew Mosshart’s (Kelly Osbourne‘s boyfriend) curly and unruly hair. Here’s how The Cut would take care of that hair. [The Cut]