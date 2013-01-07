Beauty Buzz: Chanel Releases New Campaign, Proactiv Is Stressing Everyone Out, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Chanel’s newest campaign just launched and we feel more ladylike just looking at it. [Fashion Gone Rogue]

2. Looking for a stress free DIY this week? Try these bath bombs, which exfoliate skin and melt away your worries. [Bella Sugar]

3. “Downton Abbey” fans, rejoice! There’s a Lady Elemis Facial treatment at Bliss Spa happening. [NY Post]

4. Have you had a stressful time trying to quit Proactiv? So have all of these people. [Jezebel]

5. From the people who brought us Yes To Carrots comes Yes To Grapefruit, the newest line aimed at correcting sunspots and pigmentation. Will you give it a whirl? [WWD]