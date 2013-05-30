Beauty Buzz: Chanel Brings Back Cult Favorite Polishes, Schedule Your Beauty Appointments Online, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. You will soon be able to schedule all (or most) of your beauty appointments online with the launch of Beauteeze, an Open Table-like service for booking salon services. [Beauteeze]

2. Taylor Swift is launching yet another fragrance, exclusively revealing her namesake new scent, Taylor by Taylor Swift, a classic yet modern take on perfume. [People StyleWatch]

3. All we can think about this summer is how to create adorable braided styles, and this romantic take on a half-up braid is exactly what we want to be wearing all season long. [Popsugar Beauty]

4. Chanel is bringing back some of their cult favorite limited-edition shades in their Les Vernis Couleurs Culte De Chanel line, as well as introducing a few that are sure to be new favorites – get them while you can! [Chanel.com]

5. Consider this when you’re bikini shopping this weekend: Men probably judge you based on which bikini bottom you pick out. Yep, more pressure. [Real Self]

Image via Lifestyle Mirror