Beauty Buzz: Demi Lovato and More Celebrities Without Makeup, Camilla Belle’s New Short Haircut, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz 

 1. We may be in the middle of a heat wave, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to survive. Here’s your complete Summer Survival Guide, Beauty Edition. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. The sound of “celebrities without makeup” probably makes you think they’d be just like us, but no – they’re still flawless. We’re looking at you, Demi Lovato. [Lifestyle Mirror]

3. Speaking of celebrities, yes, most of the time they look amazing, but there are some rare “What were they thinking?” moments, like these hair disasters. [Daily Makeover]

4. If you forgot the SPF and you’re suffering the consequences of sunburn, you need to see these makeup tricks for looking less like a lobster. [Huffington Post]

5. Camilla Belle has cut her hair into a bob, and we are absolutely in love. Do you like her new style? [People]

