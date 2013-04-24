Beauty Buzz: Bumble and bumble to Extend Surf Line, How to Get a Painless Wax, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Bumble and bumble is launching a body enhancing shampoo and conditioner duo to go along with their cult-favorite Surf Spray, due out in May. [Style.com]

2. It’s that time of year again…find out how to get a (as painless as possible) wax. [Daily Makeover]

3. Chanel has released their summer makeup collection, including two new iridescent polish shades. [She Finds]

4. Here are natural oils for just about every single skin type you could possibly have. [Glamour]

5. Sometimes that tattoo you get with your significant other (or in college) isn’t something you want for life. Angelina Jolie, Megan Fox, and many others have regretted those “permanent” decisions. [Real Self]