Beauty Buzz: Britney Spears is a Brunette, People Who Like Reality TV Like Tanning Beds, More

1. A study found that people who like reality TV shows also enjoy using tanning beds. Are you surprised by this? Neither are we. [Jezebel]

2. Britney Spears is now a brunette, debuting her new look at the Elton John party on Sunday night. [Daily Makeover]

3. The beauty look at Bottega Veneta from Milan Fashion Week made our jaws drop, red lips, curls and all. [Style.com]

4. Miss Ladyfinger created a drool-worthy red carpet inspired manicure from the Oscars, inspired by Naomi Watts’ Armani Prive gown. [Miss Ladyfinger]

5. The Inglot Cosmetics founder, Wojtek Inglot, died in his home this Saturday at the age of 57. [WWD]

