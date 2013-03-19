Beauty Buzz: 5 Rules For Bright Lipstick, Lauren Conrad’s Must-Have Manicure, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Dying to DIY some nail art, but think you don’t have what it takes in the artistic department? These Rebecca Minkoff “Starry Nights” nails from fashion week are easy enough for anyone – yes, anyone – to do. [Huffington Post]

2. Speaking of nails, Lauren Conrad’s twisted French manicure is pretty major for spring. Would you try this one? [Glamour]

3. Molly Sims’ biggest beauty tip is to really know your skin, but the supermodel had plenty more to spill in this interview. [Allure]

4. Is spring finally the time you’ll try bright lipstick? Follow these 5 rules for a flawless pout. [Daily Makeover]

5. Milla Jovovich is the latest leading lady to get bangs – what do you think of her new look? [Popsugar Beauty]

Image via The Glitter Guide