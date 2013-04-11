Beauty Buzz: How to Brew the Perfect Cup of Tea, Michelle Williams’ New, Edgier ‘Do, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. We’ve always been told that tea is fabulous for our health – but brewing that perfect cup is harder than you’d think. Now we know all of the secrets. [Birchbox]

2. Michelle Williams – who has been famously growing out her pixie cut – apparently couldn’t help but groom her locks a bit more and went for an even edgier crop that we’re loving. [Glamour]

3. Beauty brands have been all over the Asian market for a couple of years now, and interest has peaked with the surge of BB and CC creams. Find out why. [Racked]

4. Find out what your lipstick imprint says about you – and on a side note, see if you have a consistent lipstick imprint. [XO Vain]

5. Need to figure out a way to take care of your bad hair day? Rachel McAdams shows us how with a perfect top knot and fabric headband. [Style.com]