Beauty Buzz: Bongo is Launching a Beauty Line, The Best Travel-Size Beauty Products, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz
1. Bongo, the fashion brand you’ve known and worn for years, is now branching into the beauty business. [Cosmopolitan]
2. And the winner of Allure’s Beauty Blogger Awards goes to … Cara Brook! Get to know the Maskcara blogger here. [Allure]
3. Is the “statement toe” the next big trend in nail art? [Birchbox]
4. The best travel-size beauty products to pack for Memorial Day weekend. [Lifestyle Mirror]
5. It may take some work, but this party ponytail is so worth the effort. [The Beauty Department]