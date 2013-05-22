Beauty Buzz: Bongo is Launching a Beauty Line, The Best Travel-Size Beauty Products, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Bongo, the fashion brand you’ve known and worn for years, is now branching into the beauty business. [Cosmopolitan]

2. And the winner of Allure’s Beauty Blogger Awards goes to … Cara Brook! Get to know the Maskcara blogger here. [Allure]

3. Is the “statement toe” the next big trend in nail art? [Birchbox]

4. The best travel-size beauty products to pack for Memorial Day weekend. [Lifestyle Mirror]

5. It may take some work, but this party ponytail is so worth the effort. [The Beauty Department]