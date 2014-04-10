Beauty Buzz: Bobbi Brown Named EIC of Beauty at Yahoo, Marie Claire Has 5 May Cover Stars, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Bobbi Brown has been named Editor in Chief of Beauty at Yahoo, but will still maintain her role at her own company as well. [Press Release]

2. Marie Clarie couldn’t pick just one cover star for May and chose to feature all of our current favorite ladies: Lupita Nyong’o, Kate Mara, Elizabeth Olsen, Emilia Clarke and Elle Fanning all look stunning in this month’s mag. [Marie Claire]

3. Sarah Hyland chopped her hair into a nice little lob (and went for some ombre) and we’re loving the new, fresh look for the “Modern Family” star. [Daily Makeover]

4. Want a new spring scent? Well here are 32 of them for you to go through and consider buying. [The Cut]

5. Find out what a Buffaloberry is, and why it might be the next superfood. [StyleCaster]