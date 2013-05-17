Beauty Buzz: Blue Eyeshadow in GIF Form, 10 Rules of Waxing, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Because we simply can’t get enough of GIFs lately, here’s how to make blue eyeshadow work in a GIF guide. [The Cut]

2. We all know that heat styling your hair all of the time isn’t good for it, but sometimes you simply can’t resist. Here’s how to protect your strands even when hot tools are involved. [Daily Makeover]

3. Since it’s clearly that time of year again, here are 10 things that you may not have known about waxing (that you should!) [Stylelist]

4. Summertime is all about highlighting your skin, but you need to choose the right ones for your skin tone, ladies! [Glamour]

5. Colorist to the stars Tracey Cunningham explains how so many stars goes from brunette to blonde overnight. [Allure]