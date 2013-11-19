Beauty Buzz: Bleach May Be An Anti-Aging Treatment, Hidden Beauty Dangers At the Gym, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Bleach could potentially help prevent aging on the skin (when used carefully and diluted). [The Cut]

2. Here are 6 hidden beauty dangers at the gym – and why you should be looking out for them. [Daily Makeover]

3. Trying to squeeze in dates after work? Here are tips from running from the office, to date night, in 10 minutes flat. [Makeup.com]

4. Apparently platinum is the thing to do (to your hair, that is) with models everywhere showing up with newly dyed locks. [Style.com]

5. Find out if witch hazel can actually help your dry scalp – or will do more harm than good. [Allure]

Image via Istock