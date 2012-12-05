Beauty Buzz: Get the Biggest Bun Ever, Khroma Beauty Battle Continues, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Learn how to get the biggest bun, ever. [Birchbox Blog]

2. Birchbox has started rolling out Birchbox Man, and we’ve finally gotten our hands on a great man-approved review of the new boxes. [Racked]

3. Lady Gaga and Beyonce’s makeup artist has struck a deal with L’Oreal to collaborate on everything from product development to social media. [Elle News]

4. Now Florida-based Kroma beauty line is also getting into the Khroma makeup dispute with the Kardashian’s. Everyone wants a piece. [The Cut]

5. Honey Boo Boo was named one of Barbara Walters Most Fascinating People of 2012. Congrats, Boo. [Us Weekly]

[Image via Birchbox/lasiostudios.wordpress.com]