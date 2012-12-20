Beauty Buzz: Biggest Beauty Trends on the Web in 2012, Why You Look Bad When You’re Tired, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. From the very high bun to galaxy nails, here are the biggest beauty trends from the interwebs this year. [Glamour]

2. Drybar is debuting a new hair tool line, which is a bit strange since we’re supposed to want to have them blowout our hair, instead of doing it ourselves … [Racked]

3. A new study shows that some black women don’t exercise because of their hair. We have a feeling that this goes for ALL women. [The Cut]

4. Kim Kardashian debuted new bangs the other day – do you like? [Daily Makeover]

5. Finally, we have a scientific explanation of why we always look terrible when we’re tired. [Jezebel]

Image via mitsuami-no-musubime.tumblr.com via Petra on Pinterest