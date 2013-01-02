Beauty Buzz: The Next Big Trend of 2013, Jennifer Lawrence on Vanity Fair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Will DD Creams be the next big trend of 2013? [Glamour]

2. Find out what the top manicurist tools are that a man in your life should have. [Allure]

3. Why drinking water is actually good for your skin – and what it can do for you. [Bellasugar]

4. A step-by-step guide to darkening your brows for that bold brow look. [The Beauty Department]

5. Jennifer Lawrence shows off Brigitte Bardot style on the February cover of “Vanity Fair.” [ONTD]