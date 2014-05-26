Beauty Buzz: Beauty Lessons You’ve Learned From Films, Pharrell Williams’ Girl, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Pharrell Williams to launch a unisex scent that will be called “Girl,” for girls and boys. [WWD]



2. Since we all love to curl up to a good movie, here are the beauty lessons you can learn from your favorite films. [Daily Makeover]

3. Khloe Kardashian lightened up her locks pre-wedding, adding blonde dimension throughout. [Glamour]

4. Anti-bacterial soap could actually be bad for you, due to an ingredient it contains. [Daily Beast]

5. Since summer kicks off swimming season, learn the best hairstyle to protect your long hair in the water. [Allure]