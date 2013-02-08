Beauty Buzz: Bath & Body Works is the “Hand Sanitizer Sponsor” of NYFW, Miley Cyrus’ Short Hair Here to Stay, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. British actress Alice Eve just landed a gig as the face of the newly revamped Charles Worthington Salon at-home hair care collection. [WWD]

2. Bath & Body Works is the official hand sanitizing sponsor of New York fashion week, which is pretty much our dream come true. [Press Release]

3. Gabby Douglas is a huge fan of nail art, and apparently her sister does hers. [Fashionista]

4. Furry nails have been spotted at the Creatures of Comfort presentation backstage at NYFW, and we’re not sure if we’re into it. [Glamour]

5. Miley Cyrus is as obsessed with her new short hair as we are, declaring that it is here to stay. [People StyleWatch]