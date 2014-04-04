Beauty Buzz: Bar Refaeli Got a Gold Facial, How to Color Your Hair the Right Way, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Supermodel Bar Refaeli got a liquid gold facial that cost around $1660, as you might expect for gold facials. [Huffington Post]

2. Are you coloring your hair wrong? You may be visiting your colorist too frequently and not even know it. [Daily Makeover]

3. Cara Delevingne shot a strange little mascara tutorial with Estee Lauder’s vibrating TurboLash mascara – but we’re going to warn you that this one may not be safe for work. [Style.com]

4. The direct-sales beauty brand Beautycounter is launching an anti-aging line, Countertime. [WWD]

5. Get a fun twist on the half moon manicure with these do-it-yourself tips. [Allure]

Image via Instagram