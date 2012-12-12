Beauty Buzz: At-Home Manicures, Gucci Westman’s Biggest Beauty Fail, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Jin Soon Choi will now be offering at-home manicures, just in case you want to get prepped in the privacy of your home instead of trekking out to the salon. [Style.com]

2. Amanda Seyfried rocked five different trends at the NYC premiere of “Les Mis,” but were the four trends too many? [Glamour]

3. Gucci Westman talks color trends and her own biggest beauty fail. [Daily Makeover]

4. Birchbox released a holiday beauty survey including data on online shopping preferences and favorite lip shades. [WWD]

5. Learn why you should be buying your shampoo where you buy all of your other groceries. [Bellasugar]

