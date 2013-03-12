Beauty Buzz: Ashley Benson Goes From Blonde to Brunette, DIY Matte Lipstick, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson debuted new brunette hair at SXSW. Do you prefer the actress as a blonde or a brunette? [Glamour]

2. If you’ve got dry skin and you’re constantly on the go, take a look at this guide to travel-sized dry skin products. [The Cut]

3. Dying to get the matte lipstick look that’s huge for spring? DIY the look at home by following these steps. [The Beauty Department]

4. Blake Lively showed up to the premiere of “The Croods” with one enviable ponytail. Here’s how to get the look in under 10 minutes. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Always confused about how much to tip at the hair salon? Follow this guide so you won’t go broke the next time you get a trim. [Refinery 29]

Image via Imax Tree