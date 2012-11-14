Beauty Buzz: Anne Hathaway to Keep Pixie Cut, How to Get Natural Eyelash Extensions, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Anne Hathaway is planning to keep her pixie cut, even though she’s finished with the movie she had it cut for. What do you think, do you like her better with the pixie cut or with long hair? [Glamour]

2. Want to add some holiday sparkle without looking tacky? Follow these tips on how to add glitter to your makeup for a little bit of shimmer. [Bellasugar]

3. Louis Vuitton is releasing its first TV commercial, starring model Arizona Muse playing a Parisian femme and wearing some very sultry makeup that we love. [Styleite]

4. Thinking about getting eyelash extensions? Read this advice on how to keep it natural and avoid looking overdone. [Style.com]

5. How to get thicker and bolder eyebrows like Emma Watson and Camilla Belle. [Huffington Post]

[Image via Getty Images]