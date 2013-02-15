Beauty Buzz: Anna Sui Beauty Partners with Sephora, Chanel’s Peter Philips Resigns, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Marc Jacobs finally gave us a sneak peek at his beauty line for Sephora, debuting his nail polish on the runway at his Fall 2013 show, but it was simply a clear and red polish – not that impressed so far (but the bottles are pretty)! [Buzzfeed]

2. Anna Sui’s beauty line is partnering with Sephora so that we can all get our hands on Sui’s fragrances, nail lacquers and lip products once again in the states. [Style.com]

3. Chanel’s Creative Director of Makeup Peter Philips has resigned, but is not stepping away from the brand completely – he’ll still have a hand in the runway shows, but someone new will step in for product development. [Fashionista]

4. Rachel Zoe’s new blowout bar, DreamDry, just opened in New York and she explains why it’s different than all the others. [Allure]

5. Since we’re always looking for new tricks and tips, here’s a list of 5 essential picked up during this author’s 20s. [HuffPost Beauty]