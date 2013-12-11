Beauty Buzz: Ann Taylor Loft Launching Nail Polish, Beginner’s Guide to Meditation, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Just in time for all of that holiday stress, this beginner’s guide to meditation is a must-read. [Daily Makeover]

2. Ann Taylor Loft is launching nail polish this February. Will you be buying? [She Finds]

3. The DIY you needed: How to make a portable, solid version of your favorite perfume. [xo Vain]

4. What exactly you should buy your best friend for the holidays. [The Beauty Department]

5. On the heels of Pantone announcing Radiant Orchid as the color of the year, here are 7 ways to wear purple makeup and look chic. [Huffington Post]

Image via She Finds