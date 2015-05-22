Beauty Buzz: An App To Find Your Brow Shape, Skin-growing Labs For Cosmetic Testing, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Ever wanted to know the ideal shape of brows for your face? There’s an app for that. [xoVain]

2. This model with Downs Syndrome is breaking down beauty barriers. [Popsugar Beauty]

3. Never get a bad haircut again with these tips. [Refinery 29]

4. Got a full fridge and no plans? Get to business on these face mask recipes. [Daily Makeover]

5. Animal testing may soon become extinct since this L’Oreal lab is growing human skin for that express purpose. [The Cut]