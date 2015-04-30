Beauty Buzz: Amy Schumer’s No Makeup Sketch Went Viral, Super Fast Workouts, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Amy Schumer’s hilarious new sketch features a boy band telling her to first take off her makeup and then load it back on in one super catchy song—and it will leave you inspired and ready to snap your next legit #nomakeup selfie. It’s already sparked a viral hashtag! [POPSUGAR Beauty]

2. Got 10 minutes or less? You’ve got time to fit in a workout with these super fast exercises. [Daily Makeover]

3. Elizabeth Olsen‘s hairstylist Mark Townsend decorated her ballerina bun in the chicest way possible. Just wait until you see these hair pins. [Beauty Blitz]

4. French makeup artist Violette explains why French women don’t contour. [The Cut]

5. Two fashion editors share when they first spotted their first grey hairs—and why they’ve decided to embrace the silver streaks. [The Coveteur]