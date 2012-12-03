Beauty Buzz: Amy Adams for Lacoste, Fashion Pros Share Beauty Products They Love, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lacoste has tapped Amy Adams as the face of their latest fragrance, Eau de Lacoste. [WWD]

2. 7 fashion-industry pros share the beauty products that they can’t live without. [Glamour]

3. One Direction isn’t just taking over the U.S., but they’re also taking over the fragrance world, launching a scent this fall. [WWD]

4. Dolce & Gabbana is also launching another scent, called Desire, with Scarlett Johansson as the face. [WWD]

5. Find out how Jamie-Lynn Sigler stays gorgeous, and what she would be doing if she wasn’t an actress. [Birchbox]

[Image via Getty/Theo Wargo]