Beauty Buzz: Miss America Does Her Own Makeup, Alaia is Doing Perfume, More

1. Want to try the metallic makeup trend but hesitant to go for it? Don’t worry, this girl’s tested it out for you. [The Cut]

2. Ready to take your top knot to the next level? Try some of these braid inspirations and own the ‘do. [Bella Sugar]

3. Miss America opened up about her beauty products and regimen, plus about how she does her own makeup for the pageant. Impressive! [Beauty Blitz]

4. Break out the bleach – light blonde is very, very in this season. [Style]

5. Alaia just inked a beauty license and is set to create a perfume for the brand we all know and love. [WWD]

Image via Instagram