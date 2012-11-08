Beauty Buzz: Alexa Chung’s Beauty Tips, Snooki Launching Nail Polish Line, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. It was only a matter of time before Snooki launched a nail polish line. Not surprisingly, the brush handle is zebra print. [WWD]

2. Alexa Chung’s makeup artist dishes about her beauty tips in the December issue of Elle UK. Hint: Red lipstick is involved. [Elle UK]

3. Olivia Palermo ceremoniously opened Harvey Nichols’ new Beauty Bazaar in Liverpool. [Telegraph]

4. There are tons of men who secretly steal their girlfriends’ beauty products to use themselves and until now, nail polish was off-limits. Enter Alpha Nail, the company trying to woo the men of this world to wear nail polish. Would you date a dude with a manicure better than yours? [Allure]

5. Would you pay $300 for one makeup look? Jessica Alba definitely would (and did). [Glamour]

