Beauty Buzz: Your Airport Now Has Beauty Vending Machines, How to Fake Tan, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Learn how to get a fake tan without turning that icky, orange shade. [Daily Makeover]

2. Beauty vending machines in airports are now a thing – so instead of staring at the weird, tech gadget vending machines, you can do all of your beauty shopping instead. [Allure]

3. There are constantly new ingredients being used in skin care products that are “buzzy,” but which ones do you really need? Apparently, the latest one, Ceramidin, is one to snatch onto. [Birchbox]

4. Here are eight new makeup brushes that can actually help you speed up your morning routine. [The Cut]

5. There are tons of beauty sample boxes, but these nail polish sets help stop human trafficking – how can you say no? [HuffPo]