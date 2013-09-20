Beauty Buzz: Accutane is on the Rise, A Tipping Etiquette Guide, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Accutane is on the rise for people in their 20s and 30s – what you really need to know about the drug. [Fashionista]

2. Are you one of those people who tends to apply their makeup in the wrong order? Well, apparently it works. Here are a slew of backwards makeup tricks that really work in your favor. [Daily Makeover]

3. “Revenge” star Madeleine Stowe has fabulous skin – no Botox needed. She spills on her skin care secrets (and trust us, you want to know). [People StyleWatch]

4. Want to trim down for your fall wardrobe? Here are 10 healthy snacks for under 100 calories. [StyleCaster]

5. Are you never sure just how much to tip at the hair salon or spa? Find out with this tipping etiquette guide. [The Vivant]

Image via Istock