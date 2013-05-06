Beauty Buzz: Estee Lauder Launches First Scent In a Decade, 101 Hair Ideas, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Estee Lauder is launching their first major scent in more than a decade, Modern Muse. [WWD]

2. A woman is suing a makeup company due to the fact that their foundation didn’t last the entire 24 hours that they claimed it would. Come on, people. [Yahoo]

3. “The Great Gatsby” lead hair designer spills the details about the famous finger waves and bobs she created for the film. [Style.com]

4. Need to change up your look? Try any of these 101 hair ideas to mix things up. [Daily Makeover]

5. Are you striving for that matte, sexy, textured hair like we are? Find out what the best products are. [Who What Wear Beauty]