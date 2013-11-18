Beauty Buzz: 6 Mascara Mistakes We All Make, Truth Behind Celeb Fragrances, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The smokey eye doesn’t have to be boring – here are 9 new ways to wear the look. [Byrdie]

2. Find out the real truth behind celebrity fragrances, why stars do them and how much money they are really making. [StyleCaster]

3. 6 mascara mistakes that we all make – and should stop doing ASAP. [Daily Makeover]

4. Christie Brinkley is partnering with Hair2Wear on a new line of wigs and hairpieces – and if it gets us closer to her fab hair, we’re in. [The Cut]

5. L’Oreal is adding to the stock of hair chalk on beauty shelves, by launching a new liquid to powder chalk to launch in the US in March. [WWD]

Image via Istock