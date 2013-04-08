Beauty Buzz: 5 Foods For Better Skin, All You Need to Know About Lash Extensions, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. In case you were looking to lengthen your lashes, here is everything you need to know about lash extensions. [The Fashion Spot]

2. Instead of using a cleansing brush on your skin, a dermatologist recommends you use a cloth diaper instead! [Allure]

3. Ever wonder how celebrities maintain such perfect skin? It’s the Botox, baby. Here are 16 celebs who have come clean about their wrinkle-fighting ways. [Real Self]

4. The newest way to beat aging (without the surgery) is with a stem cell facial, but it comes with a hefty price tag. [Glamour]

5. Don’t know what to make for dinner? Here are five foods for better skin, to take care of two problems in one. [Daily Makeover]

Image via The Fashion Spot