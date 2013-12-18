Beauty Buzz: 5 Beauty Lessons From Jennifer Lawrence, Get Bella Thorne’s Braid, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. We love ourselves some J. Law – here are 5 beauty lessons she’s taught us this year. [Glamour]

2. This braid on Bella Thorne is absolutely breathtaking, and in case you aren’t a braid wiz here is the lazy girl’s guide to getting the look. [Daily Makeover]

3. The popularity of Botox may be waning as celebrities have become quicker to speak out against it. [Page Six]

4. Need a hair touch-up? Here’s a guide for picking the right at-home hair color for you. [Makeup.com]

5. The must-see movie on everyone’s list? “American Hustle.” We got the scoop on the hair already, but find out what the makeup department head said about the inspiration for the looks – and how it got a bit messy … [Allure]

Image via Jennifer Lawrence Facebook