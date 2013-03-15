Beauty Buzz: Nicki Minaj Goes Without Makeup For Elle Cover, Kardashian Makeup Scandal, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The Kardashian sisters are facing serious legal issues over their new makeup line. [WWD]

2. Nicki Minaj is going without makeup for the cover of Elle. What do you think of the singer’s look? [People Style Watch]

3. Looking for new beauty product breakthroughs? Here are the best for the spring. [Daily Makeover]

4. The manicurist who works on Miley Cyrus’ and Kate Bosworth’s nails is creating a line of nail stickers with NCLA. [Oh No They Didn’t]

5. Jennie Garth puts in her own extensions with pliers (and there’s proof). [Glamour]

Image via Elle