StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: 21 Reasons You’re Still Breaking Out, The Woman Botoxing Since 25, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: 21 Reasons You’re Still Breaking Out, The Woman Botoxing Since 25, More

Augusta Falletta
by

why you're still breaking out

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz 

1. Meet the woman who’s been getting botox since she’s been 25 years old, and learn why she keeps doing it. [Real Self]

2. Conair is gearing up for the launch of a new product that’s said to give your hair maximum curl with minmal damage, set to be released this August. [WWD]

3. Still breaking out? Here are 21 reasons for the pesky pimples, plus what you can do about it. [Popsugar Beauty]

4. The Braided Rose, the Nautical Knot, and the Side-Swept Pony are three summer hairstyles we need to try immediately. [Cupcakes and Cashmere]

5. At last, a perfected makeup routine for ladies with rosacea! [XO Vain]

Image via iStock

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share