Beauty Buzz: Top 20 Lipsticks With the Most Lead, The Real Reason Women Wear Bikinis, More

Lipstick containing lead

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz 

1. Giveaway alert! Here’s how to win a free year of sunscreen. [Daily Makeover]

2. If you’re looking for lipstick without lead (which you should always be doing), avoid these 20 products. [Mother Jones]

3. For an exact how to on the cat eyeliner look, this step-by-step has you covered. [The Beauty Department]

4. Apparently, these are the real reasons women wear lipstick, bikinis and high heels. [Huffington Post]

5. With summer just around the corner, you’re going to need to prepare for protecting your skin much, much more often. Here are four simple skin safety tips. [Allure]

Image via iStock 

