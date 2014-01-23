Cheap Thrills: Beauty Experts’ Favorite Buys Under $5

Think the top beauty experts only use pricey products? Well, think again. Everyone from celebrity stylists to dermatologists rely on inexpensive go-tos in their daily regimens—and even use these cheap thrills on their clients.

Check out 10 of the essential products used by leading beauty gurus, all for just $5 … or less!

1. Q Tip Precision Tips ($3.39, walgreens.com)

Celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose—who recently created Lupita Nyong’o’s stand-out looks for the Critic’s Choice Awards and the Golden Globes—says he relies on Q Tip Precision Tips. They make a great tool because they’re versatile and pointy, but not too pointy to prevent him from blending makeup effectively.

2. Maybelline’s Baby Lips in Pink Punch ($3.99, walgreens.com)

Jennifer Chan, senior fashion and beauty editor at E! Online, says she swipes on this affordable balm every morning before going to work. “It’s the perfect shade of sheer hot pink that brightens my complexion and softens my pucker on contact,” she says.

3. Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Repairing Conditioner ($4.99, drugstore.com)

Arturo Swayze of Arturo Salon raves about this super moisturizing product. “It’s inexpensive but works really well as a hot conditioning treatment,” he says.

4. Vaseline ($3.24, amazon.com)

“It’s an oldie, but a goodie,” Chan says. “I rely on classic Vaseline to keep my lips smooth and hydrated all winter long. It’s also a fantastic eye makeup remover when you’re in a pinch.”

5. Bounce Dryer Sheets ($4.89, target.com)

Not only do these sheets keep clothes from falling prey to static cling, but Swayze maintains that they’re excellent for controlling hair static, as well.

6. Ardell Natural Strip Lashes ($4.94, amazon.com)

Makeup artist Misha Shahzada of Artmix Beauty says that these lashes are her “absolute favorite” buy on the market. “They’re made of human hair with a very thin strip, which is invisible on the lash line, allowing the most natural look,” she explains.

7. Eucerin Intensive Repair Extra-Enriched Hand Creme with Buffered Alpha Hydroxy ($4.79, drugstore.com)

Jeannette Graf, M.D., assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York , recommends this lotion. “AHA is a fantastic anti-aging ingredient,” she says. “We take care to incorporate it into our facial skincare, but most people tend to neglect their hands. This makes it easy to keep your hands exfoliated and hydrated.”

8. Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer ($4.99, drugstore.com)

Shahzada loves this 100 percent natural lip shimmer, which works as a balm that moisturizes and nourishes the lips. It comes in four different shades and almost looks like a stain, she says.

9. eos Smooth Lip Balm Sphere ($3.29, drugstore.com)

“These adorable lip balms pack a yummy punch and are formulated with vitamin E, soothing shea butter and jojoba oil, which help keep lips soft and hydrated,” Graf says.

10. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion ($2.31, drugstore.com)

“Colloidal Oatmeal in this lotion helps calm and soothe severely dry skin,” Graf says. Plus, she notes that this formula is fragrance free, which is ideal for those with sensitive skin.

