Beauty & Broadway: Elizabeth Arden & Helena Rubinstein The Musical

The world of beauty and Broadway is about to collide now that Lindy Woodhead’s first book, War Paint, (the history of the rivalry between Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden) has been optioned as a musical. Both dominant figures in the world of beauty, Helena and Elizabeth would forever change the way women thought about cosmetics, salons and wrinkles.

Helena Rubinstein was born into an orthodox Jewish household in Kraków; Elizabeth Arden on a farm outside Toronto. But by the 1930s they would be bitter rivals in New York fighting to be the driving force of cosmetics.

The book “War Paint: Madame Helena Rubinstein and Miss Elizabeth Arden, Their Lives, Their Times, Their Rivalry”, will be turned into a sing-along by the writers of Grey Gardens, the musical — so we are expecting great things. No word yet on when the musical is set to hit Broadway (who knows if any music has been written yet) but here’s hoping for a few finger-snapping songs about mascara and powder that we can sing around the office.

[The Telegraph]