8 Buzz-Worthy Beauty Brands You Need to Be Paying Attention To

We’ve all got our favorite brands. Whether they’re drugstore, department store, or indie, there are just certain products we gravitate towards. The only downside of narrowing your beauty closet down to just a few brand names is that you might miss out on the new players that deserve your attention.
Now, more than ever, new beauty companies are popping up every day, and while they may not all be mainstream, many of them are very much noteworthy. Above, we’ve pulled together eight buzz-worthy beauty brands that deserve your attention. Take notes, ladies!
We can never say no to more nail polish, which is why when expert Leighton Denny came out with his new polish collection, we were all over it. Sold exclusively at Net-a-Porter, swipe this polish on to feel like a bombshell.
Where to Buy: Leighton Denney Pink Promenade Nail Polish, $19, www.net-a-porter.com
Verso skincare is a revolutionary new brand. The products are free of any harmful substances, and are instead stocked with vitamin A which has plenty of anti-aging benefits. If your skin needs some serious TLC in the moisture department, check out their range of skin care.
Where to Buy: Verso Skincare Foaming Cleanser, $40, Sephora.com
This brand isn't called Time Bomb for nothing. Their motto is to help women "age victoriously," and they do so with their range of face, body, and hair care that helps to "stop the clock."
Where to Buy: Time Bomb Youth Juice Secret Oil, $60, www.timebombco.com
Looking for a new way to find your next scent? Try Commodity's new fitting kit, which allows you to order scents to try before deciding on a signature fragrance.
Commodity's Magnolia, $108, Commoditygoods.com
French brand Hapsatousy caters to all hair types, especially natural and processed hair. Rejuvenate your tired strands with this hydrating conditioning balm, which works especially well with dry hair.
Where to Buy: Hapsatousy Conditioning Balm, $27, Doobop.com
Ardency Inn is a brand that knows how to bring out the punk rock girl in all of us. We love this long wearing lipstick from their brand, which comes in the boldest shades from orange to fuchsia to blue.
Ardency Inn Long Play Supercharged Lip Color in Kick, $25, Sephora.com
Lucas Papaw is hardly a new brand, but one that deserves to be highlighted. It's natural, it's antibacterial, and it's been working successfully for over 100 years.
Lucas Papaw Ointment, $12, www.net-a-porter.com
Can't wait for the summer to get that golden skin? Tanning extrodinaire James Read has created his own line of self tanning products. These award winning products are easy to use, and will give you that bronze glow you've been waiting for.
James Read Liquid Tan - Medium, 250ml, $32, www.net-a-porter.com