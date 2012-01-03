StyleCaster
Beauty Brands Sign 3 British Athletes for Summer Olympics

As we start to look toward the warmer months, the summer Olympics will become a hot topic. This year it seems that the women of the Olympics will not only be recognized for their athletic abilities, but also for their beauty.

Three top beauty brands have signed Olympic athletes, Elle UK announced today. Pantene has signed British Olympic and World Champion track cyclist Victoria Pendleton (below, left) as the latest ambassador of the Smooth & Sleek line. Max Factor signed British swimmer Keri-Anne Payne (below, center) as the face of their mascara, False Lash Effect Gold. And finally, Olay is working with World Heptathlon and Pentathlon athlete Jessica Ennis (below, right) as the face of the new Olay Essentials line (launching in March).

154409 1325607715 Beauty Brands Sign 3 British Athletes for Summer Olympics

We’re interested to see how many other beauty brands get on board with this trend as the Olympics get closer.

